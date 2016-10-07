Indian Theatres To Ban Films Featuring Pakistani Actors?

While cinemas in Pakistan have stopped showing Bollywood films in response to the ban imposed on Pakistani artists by the Indian Motion Pictures’ Artists Association (IMPPA), the situation on the other side of the border is also escalating. Its well-known by now that the MNS had asked the makers of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Raees to remove scenes showing Pakistani actors.

Latest reports, however, paint an even more ominous picture since various reports in the media suggest that Indian theatres are planning to ban films that star artists from Pakistan. A final decision on the matter will be made today.

Nitin Datar, President of Cinema Owners Exhibitors Association of India (COEAI) revealed as much in a new statement.

“The members will be meeting on Friday and we’ll decide on the matter. But one thing is certain; the decision will be taken keeping the wishes and the sentiments of the public. We won’t go against them.”

He also said that he supports the ban issued against Pakistani artists by IMPPA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association), following Uri attack. “I support the IMPPA ban; they are looking at the bigger picture and taking steps for the future.”

Some reports suggest that the IMPPA has exempted completed projects such as Raees and ADHM from the ban. But the fate of future ventures is unclear at this point.

“Many factors have to be taken into consideration. Many exhibitors have already signed the deal with the distributors so if we decide on a ban, they may even face legal charges from distributors. We need to figure this out,” Datar concluded.

