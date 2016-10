SRK and Mahira to shoot at foreign location for Raees

NEW DELHI: The current political turmoil between India and Pakistan has sent makers of Shahrukh Khan-starer Raees in a fix and they’re finding it difficult to shoot crucial scenes and sequences that require Mahira.

The gorgeous Pakistani actress, alongside other fellow actors, has already left India after threats from radical Hindu political outfits in the wake of tense relations between the two countries.

…

