Amitabh Bachchan was not the first choice for ‘Sholay’? Here’s the truth

New Delhi: ‘Sholay’ is undoubtedly one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. It is adored by people of all age groups, till date. The movie also emerged as one of the greatest milestones of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s career. But, did you guys know that Big B was not the first choice for the character of ‘Jai’?

Recently, in television program ‘Yaaron Ki Baraat’, Shatrughan Sinha confirmed the same. Shotgun revealed that he turned down the film and, later, it was offered to the ‘Piku’ actor.

“I couldn’t do it because of technical difficulties. But I’m happy and proud that Amit ji did it and he became the Amitabh Bachchan. It’s his biggest film till date,” he said.

Ramesh Sippy’s directorial, “Sholay” is known for its evergreen dialogues, penned by former screenwriter duo Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar. It narrates a heartwarming story of love, friendship and revenge.

The film had a stellar star cast — Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini and Amjad Khan.

“Sholay” is also known for it’s hit songs like “Yeh dosti”, “Koi haseena”, “Mehbooba mehbooba” and “Haan jab tak hain jaan”.

