BJP threatens China to choose between India, Pakistan

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday threatened China that Beijing will have to choose between India and Pakistan.

The BJP made this comment after Beijing defended second technical hold to prevent a United Nations ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.

“There is no middle path in the fight against terrorism and China will have to decide which side it is on. It will have to make up its mind whether it is going to side with terrorism just because they want to strengthen their relations with a particular country, and, how far is that going to serve humanity, and, how far is that going to serve Indo-China relations,” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli told media.

On October 1, China had extended its veto on India`s move in the United Nations to blacklist Masood Azhar. China defending its move yesterday said that there were ‘different views’ on India’s application and that its move will allow more time for the “relevant parties” to have consultations.

