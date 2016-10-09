Petition to declare India terrorist state submitted in White House

Pakistani Americans have submitted a petition in the White House calling upon the United States to declare India a terrorist state.

The petition claims that India is involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan, Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Karachi, adding that Research and Analysis Wing agent Kulbhushan Yadav’s presence is evidence to the allegation.

The petition states that Yadav confessed to aiding terrorists in Balochistan and financing organizations like Tehreek-e-Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

To date 94060 have signed the petition, and 5940 signatures are needed till October 27 so that the White House accepts the petition.

It requires at least 100,000 signatures to qualify for a response from the Obama administration.

An initiative of US President Barack Obama “We the People”, the online petition service at the White House website provides a window to American citizens to campaign before the administration on a particular issue.

Earlier, the White House on Tuesday rejected a petition by the Indians requesting the United States to declare Pakistan a state which sponsors terrorism.

