Having full-time bowler as captain is no disadvantage, says Zimbabwe’s chief selector Taibu

MUMBAI: The 30-year-old leg-break googly bowler Graeme Cremer has been retained as a captain for the Zimbabwe team. This was confirmed by Tatenda Taibu, the selector.

Speaking exclusively over his mobile from Harare on Wednesday, the selector, Taibu says, “Cremer is retained as a captain for the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka”.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have announced a 16-man squad without naming the captain.

Sri Lankan team, also to be led by a bowler, Rangana Herath, will be playing two Tests matches against Zimbabwe at Harare (Oct-29 – Nov. 2 and Nov.6-10).

“Cremer will also lead the side for the tri-nation ODI series”, the selector added.

West Indies will be the third team participating in the tournament.

“Having bowler as a captain is not disadvantageous”, Taibu believes. “It’s just more of the individuals understanding of the game which I believe he does”.

Taibu lives in England but he is now in Zimbabwe overseeing the team’s performance.

The two-man selection committee has head coach (Heath Streak). “We also take opinions of captain and other coaches- Makhaya Ntini (bowling) and Lance Klussner (batting)”.

“You will see a new Zimbabwe team from here on”.

“We have helped in sorting out the contract issues and basics that will allow the players to be free to just play”.

“I believe the players are starting to see and buy into the vision we are bringing in and ultimately the players will benefit. Just watch these Test matches and note the difference”, Taibu concluded.

