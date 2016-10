Pooja Bhatt arrives in Karachi

Indian actress Pooja Bhatt arrived in the city on Thursday for a private visit.

Speaking to reporters, Bhatt said she was happy to visit Pakistan. “I have travelled to Pakistan several times,” Bhatt added.

According to Pooja Bhatt, flights were operating from India to Pakistan. The actress added that if ways were open, actors would be travelling between the countries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION