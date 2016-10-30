Former Windies pace bowler Mervyn Dhillon celebrates Diwali in Trinidad

MUMBAI: Former Windies pace bowler Mervyn Dhillon is one among the few cricketers in Caribbean Island who have also been celebrating the Diwali festivals.

The 42-year-old right-arm medium fast bowlers has sent his photograph in tradition Indian dress which he wore Friday, i.e. the day of Dhan Terash, the second day of the six-day Indian Diwali festivals.

Speaking exclusively over his mobile from Trinidad yesterday, he said, “Diwali is celebrated in my country of Trinidad,

“Trinidad is 50% Indian so it’s a national holiday. I bought this dress many years ago from India. I can’t remember exactly where in India but I got it. It was the store owner who did a small photo shoot also on that day”, he further added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION