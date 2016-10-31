It was just a celebration, nothing else, Shakib defends his salute

MUMBAI: While Pakistani skipper Misbah-ul-Haq is being criticized for his team’s celebratory press-ups which came after high-profile successes against England in July earlier this year, Bangladeshi all-rounder became hero when he saluted after grabbing the wicket of Ben Stokes.

His salute, however, was not aimed at army.

Stokes’ wicket was Shakib’s first among the three in four balls during the closing stages (43rd over of the innings) of the Test at Mirpur on Sunday.

“It was just a celebration. Nothing else”, he said, speaking exclusively from Dhaka, just 24 hours after the historic win, the first against England in Test.

Incidentally, the players didn’t have late-night party but gathered for dinner at night. They also celebrated Courtney Walsh’s 54th birthday which coincided with the win. Walsh, the bowling coach was obviously on the moon.

And so as the other members of the team including Mehedi Hasan Miraz, the 19-year-old right arm off-spinner, whom the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina specially congratulated over the phone.

The PM also spoke to the captain and other few senior members of the team.

She is likely to invite the members of the Bangladesh team for dinner later in the week, it is learnt here.

The players were also addressed by the BCB chief Nazmul Hasan Papon, who came late from Singapore.

Though Rahim’s team could not win the series, though came close to it, but the players are certain to get extra bonus for their first victory against England and they deserve too.

