Saudi prince flogged in court-ordered punishment

JEDDAH: Police in Jeddah gave lashes to a prince of Saudi Arabia’s ruling Al-Saud family in prison as a court-ordered punishment, on Wednesday.

The punishment, based on Sharia law, comes less than a month after the kingdom executed another prince for murder a Saudi newspaper reported.

It said the prince had been sentenced to flogging and jail without specifying the charges. It was unclear how many lashes he received.

However, the brief report in Okaz daily did not disclose the offence for which he was being punished.

The unidentified prince was also ordered to serve a prison sentence, the newspaper added.

Last month, Saudi authorities executed Prince Turki bin Saud al-Kabir in a highly unusual case involving one of the thousands of members of the royal family.

He was condemned to death for shooting dead Adel al-Mahemid, a Saudi, during a brawl. Most people put to death in Saudi Arabia are beheaded with a sword.

