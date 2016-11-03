Hepatitis warning: Man suffers liver condition after drinking FIVE energy drinks a day
After the man started consuming the drinks, experts said he developed worsening abdominal pain which also led to vomiting.
Medics writing in the report in the BMJ Case Reports said: “A previously healthy man aged 50 years presented with malaise, anorexia, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, generalised jaundice, scleral icterus and dark urine.
“He was not on any prescription or over-the-counter medications, but reported drinking four to five energy drinks daily for three weeks prior to presentation.
Physical examination revealed jaundice and right upper quadrant abdominal tenderness.
“Laboratory studies were remarkable for transaminitis and evidence of chronic hepatitis C infection.”
Doctors who treated the man explained that his hepatitis could have been caused excessive energy drink consumption, specifically vitamin B3 (niacin).
His intake was around 160 to 200 mg daily – which experts said was below the amount expected to be toxix but similar to the previous cases of hepatitis which were linked to drinking too many energy drinks.
In the UK, it’s most commonly spread through sharing needles used to inject drugs.
The patient said he did not have any personal, or family history of liver disease, did get a tattoo in his 20s, but denied having blood transfusions or high risk sexual behaviour.
The report added that liver biopsy showed ‘severe acute hepatitis’ with ‘bridging necrosis and marked cholestasis’.
It said: “The patient was treated supportively with complete resolution of his symptoms and marked improvement in his laboratory abnormalities.
