Hepatitis warning: Man suffers liver condition after drinking FIVE energy drinks a day

A fifty-year-old male construction worker has been treated for acute hepatitis after admitting to drinking between four and five energy drinks every day.

After the man started consuming the drinks, experts said he developed worsening abdominal pain which also led to vomiting.

Medics writing in the report in the BMJ Case Reports said: “A previously healthy man aged 50 years presented with malaise, anorexia, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, generalised jaundice, scleral icterus and dark urine.

“He was not on any prescription or over-the-counter medications, but reported drinking four to five energy drinks daily for three weeks prior to presentation.

Physical examination revealed jaundice and right upper quadrant abdominal tenderness.

“Laboratory studies were remarkable for transaminitis and evidence of chronic hepatitis C infection.”

Doctors who treated the man explained that his hepatitis could have been caused excessive energy drink consumption, specifically vitamin B3 (niacin).

His intake was around 160 to 200 mg daily – which experts said was below the amount expected to be toxix but similar to the previous cases of hepatitis which were linked to drinking too many energy drinks.