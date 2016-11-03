Hurriyet Conference issues new schedule of protest in valley

SRINAGAR: The joint resistance leadership comprising the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Wednesday extended the protest program till November 10 in Indian occupied Kashmir.

November 5, 6 will be observed ‘Jammu Martyrs Day” and November 7, will be observed as School Safety Day.

Atleast 100 Kashmiris were injured yesterday from pellet gun shots and tear gas in various areas including Srinagar, Islamabad, Shopian and Baramulla.

Life remained affected in occupied Kashmir for the 118th consecutive day, Thursday, due to shut down against Indian brutalities in the territory.

Shops, business establishments and fuel stations in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir remained closed while traffic was mostly off the road.

Restrictions on the assembly of people under Section-144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were in place throughout the valley.

