Indian bride upset on Pakistani friend not attending marriage

NEW DELHI: An impassioned plea by an Indian bride-to-be urging authorities to issue a visa to her Pakistani bridesmaid has gone viral on social media amid worsening ties between the neighboring countries.

Journalist Purvi Thacker, who is set to get married in Mumbai in December, poured her heart out Tuesday on Facebook after her best friend Sarah Munir’s visa application was rejected by the Indian consulate.

