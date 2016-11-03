Janet Jackson converts to Islam: Reports

LONDON: Renowned singer Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam after ‘mysteriously’ tying knot with a Qatari-born, London-based billionaire Muslim Wissam Al Mana, nine years her junior.

The 50-year-old singer is expecting her first child with her husband Wissam Al Mana – whom she wed in secret in 2012 – and her friends believe she has undergone a full conversion to the religion which Wissam himself practices.

A source told, “When she’s visiting Wissam’s family in the Middle East she wears no make-up, no hair extensions and keeps to traditional Muslim clothing.

“She feels like she has found a home with her new religion. She has spent a great deal of time studying it.”

