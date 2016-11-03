Red carpet round-up: Minimalism meets extravagance

LAHORE: The 50th annual Country Music Awards (CMAs) took place on November 2 and all the ladies at the event really put their best fashion foot forward. The Express Tribune picks the three best looks of the night, out of a sea of celebrities who have mastered minimalist beauty paired with extravagant dresses.

The American Idol star chanelled a Disney princess on the red carpet, in a blush pink Michael Cinco gown. Her dreamy, heavily-beaded dress was a product of Swarovski crystals and pearls and looked glamorous with the jewelry she wore. Opting for simple diamond earrings and rings, Underwood ensured her look was a winner on the night!

Even though Queen Bee skipped the hullaballoo of the red carpet, she still managed to own the night with her stellar look. She wore a pastel, 3D floral lace gown by Zuhair Murad that sported retro puffed shoulders and a low-cut back. Beyoncé completed the look with long, straight hair, a pair of pearl earrings and minimal makeup that lit up her face.

The Pearl Harbor actor had a rather contemporary style in her strapless black gown. The bodice of her Jenny Packham attire was embellished with golden embroideries while the body-hugging skirt kept it elegant and simple. Garner let her brunette locks loose, lighting up the red carpet with her bright smile and simple accessories.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION