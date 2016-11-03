Two conjoined boys separated successfully at Lahore

LAHORE: In a surgery lasting more than 7 hours, a Lahore hospital medical team has separated twins who were joined at the abdomen.

The boys, Ibrahim and Ismail, were separated during the complicated surgery on Monday morning at Lahore Children s Hospital, with a team of ten doctors led by Dr. Mehmood Shaukat.

According to the hospital administration, Ibrahim‘s condition is critical while Ismail’s life is out of danger. Both have been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after the surgery.

