World’s oldest working actor dies in Moscow aged 101

MOSCOW: The wife of Russian actor Vladimir Zeldin, who has been described as the world’s oldest working actor, says that he has died in Moscow. He was 101.

According to the reports, Vladimir Zeldin celebrated his 100th birthday last year with a benefit performance at the Russian Army Theatre where he’s been working for more than 70 years.

The actor, who’s listed in the Guiness Book of Records, was due to appear in a stage performance over the next few weeks.

He was a celebrated public figure whose performances were attended by high-ranking government officials and was also cherished by the public.

