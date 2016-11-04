Hafiz Saeed says external forces are trying to destabilize Saudi Arabia

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat Ud Dawa Professor Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has said on Friday that external forces are taking conspiracies to destabilize Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Hafiz Saeed said: “It is need of the hour that to unite and awaken Muslim Ummah and to raise voice against these conspiracies of enemies of Islam. But unfortunately non-believers have started a war against Islam and Muslims and Muslim rulers are become involved in their own problems. In fact, now the situation is extraordinary. The attempt of an attack on Baitullah is equivalent to attack on the whole Muslim world. Every Muslim should ready to die for the defense of Haramain and magnificence of Baitullah. Saudi Arabia failed the missile attack with the help of Allah.”

While delivering Friday Sermon, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed stated the situation of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and said that BJP Government is taking genocide of unarmed Muslims. Whole Hurriyat leadership is under arrest, and Kashmiris are not allowed to offer prayer in Masjid, but our government is giving a response of cool attitude and negligence. There is no value of one or two statements in favor of Kashmiris, rather than need are to fully support Kashmiris. I understand that government is not performing its duties. If government representatives want to exemption from Panama leaks like issues, they should behave themselves and play a full role in defense of Haramain Sharifain and dignities of Kashmiris.

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed said that Quran guides Muslims in every era and every type of situation. Which analysis and questions are taken in today’s situation, Allah has given an answer of every question. Politicians and government representatives should study Surah Toba but unfortunately Kitab o Sunnat is not studied, and decisions are made on own thought. It is the biggest problem of today’s era. Quran is a complete religion which presents the solution of problems and affairs of a human. We should see the situation in the light of Quranic teachings.

Ameer Jamaat Ud Dawa said that Muslim rulers are the slave of IMF. They have no care about country’s problems.

