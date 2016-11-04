Nawaz Sharif must resign before the SC’s judgement

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif must resign before the Supreme Court’s judgement to maintain the sanctity of the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Overseas Pakistanis Forum, an NGO based in Canada, its Secretary Mr. Ali Abbas Hasanie has asked Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif to resign from the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan to maintain the sanctity of the office of Prime Minister in case Supreme Court gives its guilty verdict against him.

Mr. Hasanie said that after the brief proceedings of two days in Supreme Court it is evident from the documents deposited in the court that Mr. Nawaz Sharif has no or very little grounds to defend himself against the charges based on irregularities allegedly claimed against him by the petitioners under the Panama Leaks and the rules of Election Commission of Pakistan. In addition to Supreme Court petitions, the issue of National Security breach allegedly pointed out against those connected with the Prime Minister is also hanging like a sword on the head of the Prime Minister.

Based on legal experts the Panama leaks is an Open and Shut case and the power of Supreme Court to legally take up the case is allowed under the Article 187 (2) of the Constitution as well as in a most recent Precedent based on Supreme Court’s verdict in the case of former Prime Minister Mr. Yousaf Raza Gillani.

If the Prime Minister does not resign, Pakistan is facing a serious question; can an allegedly disqualified Prime Minister exercise the power as a Prime Minister to sign any foreign contracts, announce any government directives or policy matters, appoint the new Chief of Army Staff or to receive any foreign dignitaries or visit any foreign countries on official business of the government of Pakistan?

