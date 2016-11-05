Muslim immigrants ready to participate in US Presidential elections

WASHINGTON: Muslim immigrants across the United States are all set to exercise their right to vote in upcoming presidential elections to be held on November 8.

According to a rough guess, 3.3 million Muslims are living in America among which only 1.5 million are eligible to cast vote.

After the derogatory speeches of Republican Party’s candidate Donald Trump, Muslims have decided to participate in the polls to show their power.

Last year in December, Muslim organizations launched registration campaign and raised slogan of 1 million votes. They said that 86 percent voters have been enrolled so far.

