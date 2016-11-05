No proposal under consideration to replace PM: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that no proposal is under consideration among Pakistan Muslim League-N party leaders to replace Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

While talking to newsmen in Lahore on Saturday, he said that the statement of PML-N leader Zafar Ali Shah in this regard is his own point of view and Zafar Ali Shah gave this statement because PML -N had not rewarded party ticket to him for senate polls.

