Pak, Us relations improving significant: Jalil Abbas

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Jalil Abbas Jilani has said bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States have significantly improved during the last few years.

He was talking to Journalists who arrived in Washington for the coverage of US presidential elections.

Pakistani envoy said cooperation in diverse sectors including trade, energy and defence has been enhanced.

He said Pak-US relations are very important and resumption of strategic dialogue has witnessed substantial improvement.

