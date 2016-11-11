Celebrities who promised to leave US if Trump became president
During the pre-election chaos, famous US celebrities vowed to leave the country if Donald Trump ever became president.
Plenty of Americans vowed to relocate if Trump wins and the list includes celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Lena Dunham, Samuel L Jackson and Amy Schumer.
1) Miley Cyrus
“God’ he thinks he is the f***ing chosen one or some sh*t! […] Honestly f*** this sh*t I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!” she said in a tearful Instagram post. Miley has now responded to the news in an emotional video but made no mention of her departure plans, The Independent reported.
2) Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg also said she would not be sticking around if Trump won but did not specify where she would go. ‘I don’t think that’s America. I don’t want it to be America. Maybe it’s time for me to move, you know.”
3) Samuel Jackson
“If that mother***er becomes president, I’m moving my black a** to South Africa,” Samuel Jackson said in December of last year.
4) Amy Schumer
The comedian and actor Amy Schumer said, “My act will change because I will need to learn to speak Spanish,” she said in September. “Because I will move to Spain or somewhere. It’s beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It’s just too crazy.”
Indian newspaper gets crucified over crass Trump tweet
5) Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham said, “I know a lot of people have been threatening to [move], but I really will. I know a lovely place in Vancouver, and I can get my work done from there.”
6) Chelsea Handler
7) Raven Symone
Leave a Reply