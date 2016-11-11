Clicky Has Announced to Offer Sales on Top Brands This Black Friday

Shopping and availing finest services to add comfort to your lives, these are the terminologies that highly affect every one of us. There is an event called Black Friday that brings a new aroma of shopping services. It is celebrated after Thanksgiving Day, which illustrates that this year, the date is 25th of November. This day is also considered as beginning of Christmas shopping season. For Black Friday online shopping, Pakistan’s well-known portal called Clicky has brought some exciting deals and mesmerizing variety so that each gender and audience of all age groups can acquire best facilities.

Clicky’s Black Friday Deals – the Variety and the Discounts

Clicky is not just focusing on just a couple of brands or products but this online marketplace is going to cover a huge range. Either there are brands or variation of products; you will observe that a sheer demonstration is there at official website.

Product Collection and Topnotch Brands

Clicky considers some notable titles of brands like EGO, KHAS, Lala, Reebok, Tesoro, MAC, Unze London and Shahzaeb Saeed. Clicky’s Black Friday deals encompass nearly all goods of these brands with original quality that represents durability and strength. If you are a true shopaholic then this platform is apt because all the deals will be there on its website. There will be fashion goods like clothes, footwear and accessories for both men and women. Fragrances with discounts will assist in relishing mixture of scents like floral, spicy, fruity, woody, oceanic and earthy. Cosmetics for face, eyes, nails and lips will aid ladies to impress peers in all sorts of seasons. Electronics, kitchenware, home appliances and sports goods are all ready to be displayed on official website for sale.

Startling Discounts and Special Offers

When Black Friday is in talks, then you expect bigger discounts. This occasion will going to be more thrilling as Black Friday discounts at Clicky are gigantic this year. Nearly 70% to 80% reduction in prices will be there at all offered products. Either there are women’s and men’s fashion merchandises or there is range of electronics, big discounts will help to enjoy excellent quality in lower prices. Special 5% discount is there for order above 3,000 rupees. On orders above 1,000 rupees, free delivery service is provided.

Black Friday 2016 will be a huge concern for buyers as well as selling platforms. Being well-identified Pakistani online portal for offering Black Friday deals, Clicky will open the deals at 12 am and will go on till 11.59 pm that day. So for availing goods at accurate time, get ready now and register your account as customer. Set reminders and start exploring goods once the website opens inventory for audience. This early approach will help to get right product at right time. Once you have placed order, you will receive product in limited period of time and hence payment will be done on basis of cash on delivery procedure.

So start counting days and wait for Clicky’s Offers!

