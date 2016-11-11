CPEC not only consists of Road communication, but Railway network and Oil & Gas Pipelines are vital for development: DG FWO

GWADAR, Baluchistan: International Journalists and Pakistani media key representative Masood S. Khan and others have congratulated the efforts of Pakistan government, particularly Frontier Works Organization (FWO) facilitated first ever Chinese International trade convoy reached at Gwadar Port on Friday.

China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC) project between Beijing and Islamabad’s first endeavor Chinese convoy of 150 containers from Kashgar warmly accorded and further export to Central Asia and EU.

Earlier, Chief Minister Baluchistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri welcomed the convoy in Quetta, which led by a chief adviser of the Xinjiang region, the chief minister has expressed that such an important progress towards implementation of CPEC for the country especially Baluchistan province.

In this connection, FWO Director General has arranged Inaugural Ceremony titled Operationalization of CPEC – Launch of Pilot Project on Sunday here at Gwadar port a Centre of the CPEC project.

During the inaugural 15 countries’ envoys/ambassadors, political leaders and military officials would participate and further international trade will be continued after 13th November 2016 on Kashgar-Gwadar routes to the Central Asia and European market told FWO official.

Director General FWO Major General Mohammed Afzal has emphasized the need of the hour to complete development of the mega project (CPEC), consists not only the Roads but Railways network along with Oil and Gas Pipelines from Chinese Xinkiang to the Pakistan coastal city of Gwadar.

He said FWO has the capacity and pioneer organization on national level projects, played a key role with state of the art technology to develop it within stipulated time frame.

