Deepika Padukone drastically transforms for upcoming movie

Deepika Padukone is up for a new project and she is working with the renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi himself. The xXx: The Return of Xander Cage actor was seen shooting in a de-glam avatar in Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat.

Dressed in washed-out oversized Indian attire, Deepika was snapped shooting for a secret project in Dhobi Ghat last week. Going by reports, Deepika is shooting for the Iranian auteur’s ambitious project based in India. Majidi is known for his award-winning films such as Children of Heaven, The Color of Paradise and Muhammad.

Deepika was to start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati but this new project of hers, or the secret project, has come as a surprise to all. The actor, who was seen sashaying down the red carpet in a sexy outfit at MTV EMAs in Rotterdam, was seen

In a DNA report, the casting director of the film was quoted as saying, “It is an Indian story and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and Kashmir. It will take off towards the year-end or early 2017 and is a signature Majidi film with new takes on relationships and emotional quotients.”

The actor is already hitting the headlines for her soon-to-release Hollywood debut film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ opposite Vin Diesel. In xXx 3, the actress will be seen playing the role of a fierce huntress named Serena Unger. The film also stars Donnie Yen as Xiang, Tony Jaa, Samuel L. Jackson, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose.

After this de-glam look, we can’t wait for Deepika’s flaming hot royal avatar in the upcoming film Padmavati opposite Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION