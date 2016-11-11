My relationship with my family has evolved, says Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has shifted to a new house with her sister and says her relationship with her family members — especially parents — has only evolved over the years.

Alia said, “I am not living all alone. I am living with my sister. I feel my relationship with my family has evolved. Every relationship evolves with time. We are going through a phase where we are like friends — like my mother, my father.”

“We are busy living our own lives, but we find a great amount of comfort with each other. Earlier, we were not interacting in that way. Now it has kind of changed, it’s become different,” she added.

Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress-director Soni Razdan, Alia has carved her own niche in Bollywood at a young age.

After proving her versatility with films like Highway, 2 States and Udta Punjab, she is now looking forward to yet another fresh performance in Dear Zindagi, which sees her sharing the frame with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. It is directed by Gauri Shinde. “Gauri is a strong woman and very focused. She knows exactly what she wants. I don’t see any difference between a man director and a women director. She is a unique director. She talks about simple things in a simple way and they have such a profound effect on you,” the 23-year-old said.

Dear Zindagi is a slice-of-life film with Alia playing the protagonist – an aspiring filmmaker, who is on the lookout for a lot of unanswered questions. The film also features Ali Zafar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kapoor and Angad Bedi.

The film marks the second directorial of Shinde, who had last helmed English Vinglish.

