Slovak brothers win burial competition with fastest, neatest grave
Two brothers from Slovakia won a grave-digging competition at an international exhibition of funeral, burial and cremation services on Thursday.
Their grave was also the neatest, a five-member jury agreed.
“We want to show and appreciate the hard work of grave diggers,” said Ladislav Striz, who established the contest last year.
Most Slovak graveyards are so crowded and spaces between graves so narrow that we need human diggers instead of machines,” he said. “They work hard, come rain, come snow.”
“I am happy we won, it’s a satisfaction after fifteen years in this job,” Csaba Skladan said.
“I had to focus on speed today but usually, when the weather is nice and I can chat with my brother, it’s a dream job,” added Ladislav Skladan.
