Video of Donald Trump saying ‘I love Pakistan’ goes viral

“I love Pakistan. I. Love. Pakistan,” a smiling Donald Trump tells a camera at what appears to be a luxury TV event.

The video has gone viral on social media, just a day after Trump was elected president of the United States.

Although the originality of the video is not confirmed, the message is certainly a positive one, despite Trump’s statements criticising Pakistan and his anti-Muslim rhetoric in the run-up to the November 8 election.

Trump has pledged to suspend immigration from a number of Muslim countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Somalia and said that people with roots in these countries are a threat to the Western world.

Donald Trump’s surprise election as United States president has Pakistanis wary that he may accelerate what they see as a shift in American policy to favour India in the long rivalry between nuclear-armed neighbours.

To many Pakistanis, Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and business ties to India are signs that his administration could shift further toward New Delhi.

