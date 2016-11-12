20 killed, 30 injured in blast at Hub shrine

At least 20 people have been killed along with at least 30 injured in an explosion in Shah Noorani’s shrine in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

20 ambulances have reached the site and started emergency rescue services, despite initial difficulties because of the remote location of the shrine. Law enforcement officials have also reached the site to begin their investigations.

“People who are critically injured in the blast will be transported to Karachi,” said Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.

The shrine sees a larger number of people every Friday compared to the rest of the week

