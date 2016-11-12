Malcolm Waller was likely to be targeted and racially abused for dropping a catch?

MUMBAI: Zimbabwe Cricket board has condemned the racist remarks by some of the cricket fans during the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka.

The hosts lost both the Tests at Harare.

Malcolm Waller is believed to have had made complaints and alleged that he was racially abused when he dropped a sitter in the first session on day 4 of the 2nd Test.

“We are also disappointed by such racist rants, if they were really made”, Tapfumaneyi Vivian Banhire, the chairman of the ZCSU (Zimbabwe Cricket Supporters Union), speaking exclusively over his mobile from Harare, said.

“Our supporters union has no such members who engaged in such behavior”, he further added.

Zimbabwe fans may have been disappointed with the recent Test series loss against the visiting Sri Lanka team, but they are not annoyed this time.

Graeme Cremer’s team lost first Test by a margin of 225 runs and the second Test played at the same venue (Harare) lost by 257 runs.

“We have always supported the players and the team through thick and thin and we still believe they will one day rise again to be a force to reckon with. We will always stand by our team”, he further added.

Interestingly, the fans, during loss against India in June this year had displayed the play cards reading “Zim Cricket Players should be arrested and face treason”.

“The fans made themselves clear during the India series and I believe the players had got the message and therefore there was no need to continue with waving such play cards again”, he added.

“The fans are very happy that we have come thus far. But we mainly worried about the number of matches we play”.

“We have played only 100 Tests but some players from other countries who debuted just 10 or so years ago have gone on to play more than 100 Tests already”.

