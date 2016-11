MQM-Pakistan Maqbool Siddiqui meets Musharraf in Dubai

Muttahaida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met with former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in Dubai.

According to reports, the changing political scenario in Karachi was discussed during the meeting.

However, MQM-Pakistan spokesman has denied that there was a meeting between Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Musharraf.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION