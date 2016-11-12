Sindh Governor’s appointment challenged in LHC

Appointment of new Sindh Governor Justice retired Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui was challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday.

Barrister Javed Iqbal Jaffri filed a petition in the LHC against the appointment of new Sindh governor and the federal government was made a party in the plea.

The petitioner has claimed that physically Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui is not fit for the post of governor due to his poor health condition. He told the court that according to the constitution the new Sindh governor is not capable for the top slot because he is physically unfit and his health condition remains poor and weak. The petitioner urged the court to nullify his appointment as Sindh Governor.

