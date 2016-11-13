Envoys in GWADAR assures trade activities

GWADAR: Ambassadors of UAE Essa Abdulla AI Basha Al-Noaimi, Saudi Arab envoy Abdullah Al-Zahrani, Qatar envoy Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri and others expressed their commitment to aggressively participate trade activities with the new seaport of Pakistan.

They said their participation was a support to Brother country it is international achievements.

They also disclosed that their trade is Since 400 years reminds trade with Sindh, did through Indus River.

Ambassadors assured that they would pursue their leadership for establishing channels of trade activities in Gwadar Seaport also.

