PM inaugrates official Sea port Gwadar on Sunday

GWADAR: The Prime Minister Muhammed Nawaz Sharif has said the dream of CPEC now turned into reality and this marks the dawn of a new era in the regional development.

Prime Minister Kicked off the Shipment of first Pilot Project Trade export from Gwadar Sea post to international markets particularly via Gulf region on Sunday marking the historic launch of trade activity through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor by FWO.

The trade caravan reached Gwadar from China under the strict security cover of Pakistan Army and other security agencies that would now be shipped to its next export destinations.

Prime Minister accompanied with Pakistan’s top Leadership among political JUI-F Maulana Faz-U-Rahman, federal ministers Defence and Water & Power Khawaja Mohammed Asif, federal Minister Panning & Development Ahsan Iqbal along with CM Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri, provincial cabinet members of Balochistan, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Raheel Sharif, Chief of Air Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammed Zakaullah, Air Chief Marshall Suhail Aman, ISPR Chief Asim Bajwa, Ambassadors of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries, Chinese officials and political Civil Society attended the event.

Earlier, official Iaunching of Gwadar Sea part, Prime Minister received a Sovenior/Shield by COAS Raheel Sharif and followed by Pakistani, and Chinese Singer sang a joint national song on this pleasure occasion.

During the gathering Baloch and Gilgit-Baltistan people as well Chinese called it a real game change in the region on the occasion. As around 300 containers of different articles including food commodities etc. loaded from Gwadar Seaport to the Middle East countries. FWO in coordination with various stakeholders and our foremost co-partners SinoTrans from China had entered Pakistan on 30 Oct and reached Gwadar on 12 Nov through the Western trade route, and Pakistani trade convoys travelled along Western, Central and Eastern Routes and rail network ML-1 to transport trade goods to Gwadar and Karachi Ports as envisaged.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Mohammed Afzal greets Prime Minister Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Ambassadors, Chief Minister Balochistan, Ministers, Ambassadors, and others.

In a historic reception Ceremony of CPEC Pilot Trade Convoy he said, it is not only marks the culmination of over 3000 KM journey by the first ever mega trade convoy from Kashgar to Gwadar, but also the founding of 21st Century Maritime Silk Trade Route. This landmark development has set in stone the actualization of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and symbolizes the beginning of a new era of socio-economic transformation of the region.

DG FWO Wellcome the presence of the Ambassadors from regional countries to share proud moments of accomplishment has made it a memorable immensely.

Mohammed Afzal highlighted that China – Pakistan Economic Corridor is a classic manifestation of convergence of geo-economic interests of the two friendly countries under the overarching ‘One Belt One Road’ Initiative. This initiative is in fact, the harbinger of much broader regional cooperation offering enormous opportunities that will stimulate marked socio-economic growth, thus ensuring prosperity and a promising future for 3 billion people of the region.

Declaring it a Gateway to South West and Central Asia, Gwadar Port is the pivot of China-Pak Economic Corridor. In the coming years, Gwadar is set to play a fundamental role in the economic prospects of 20 countries of Central Asia, South Asia, and China by affording shortest and economically most viable route for transit and supply.

He also lauded the leadership of Gen Raheel Sharif, Chief of Army Staff, who entrusted the planning and execution of this visionary project to FW0 and core intent was visible operationalization of CPEC through orchestrating move of export goods from Kashgar to Gwadar and Karachi along various routes. Similarly, Key objectives set forth to synergize the efforts of all stakeholders for expeditious operationalization of CPEC, initiating mechanism for facilitating projected transit trade structure, and to identify upgradation requirements in logistic infrastructure from a futuristic perspective besides thwarting nefarious designs of inimical forces.

DG FWO said it was our dream comes true today that FWO did a gigantic task in the remote parts of KPK and Balochistan. FWO efforts with civil, Political Leadership and others played their key role in the CPEC development at all.

This pilot pro has been a watershed event, validating the viability of the Eco-Corridor, and shall prove to be a catalyst for operationalization of CPEC. Last two weeks have witnessed the Chinese and Pakistani trade convoys travelling in unison through Gilgit – Baltistan and Kohistan Region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtun Khwa and interior Balochistan. This immense passage put into reality the essence of Pak-China Friendship with Chinese and Pakistanis interacting and operating as a team and exemplifying the true spirit of this eternal relationship.

He said it was made possible through a synchronized approach and enthusiastic support of stakeholders, I gratitude to Embassy of China in Pakistan, our key co-partner SinoTrans, Ministry of Communication and NHA, FBR, Gwadar Port and Development Authorities, Pakistan Railways, our local partners; Agility Logistics, Capital Marketing Services and Mujadadi Group, and above all the Army formations and security forces that made immaculate arrangements for ensuring smooth flow of the convoy.

DG said, a successful launch of mega trade convoy manifests FWO’s unparalleled contributions towards development and rehabilitation of vital communication infrastructure, while construction of over 875 Kms of roads in Balochistan within a span of two years as against envisaged time period of 5 years to connect Gwadar Deep Sea Port with major trade routes was a formidable undertaking. Today, this extensive road network connects this strategic Port with Afghanistan, Iran, and China.

On the occasion, Senior Economist, and Advisor to Government China Yuan Jianmin has lauded the role of Pakistan’s premier organisation FWO achieving the first ever CPEC trade activity ultimately start in the region. He said Pakistan and China have made it possibilities in. Hindu Kash mountains and affirmed that struggle would be continued everlasting between both the countries for the prosperity of our people. He said Pak Army successfully made all possibilities in hard and difficult areas so that our relation would go longer.

The leading export Company Sinotrans Chinese representative congratulated all dignitaries of the region as they realize the specialty to attend and support now Economic trade a need of hour the hour.

He said Chinese people would continue to play their role of development in future CPEC opportunities in Gulf region.

Ultimately change the fate of any nation, similarly, more education and job opportunities are vital ahead he said.

Later, talking to this scribe, Ambassadors of UAE Essa Abdulla AI Basha Al-Noaimi, Saudi Arab envoy Abdullah Al-Zahrani, Qatar envoy Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri and others expressed their commitment to own convey trade activities with new seaport of Pakistan, so that their participation was a support to Brother country.

They also disclosed that their trade is since 400 years reminds us trade we did through Indus River Sindh. They assured that they would pursue their leadership for establishing channels of trade activities in Gwadar Seaport also.

