No More Parrots

A door knocked and a poor man advised his son to say outdoor person that my father is not at home. An innocent child opens the door and replicates the same words, “my father is saying he is not at home”. Swot a sentence without considering background knowledge is undoubtedly a parrot approach rather learning. Condition of youth is not much differing from this paradigm. They have to memorize huge portion of general knowledge for getting reasonable job in most of the departments. Apparently it looks that the competition is of memory rather competency. Similarly, a parrot that has to swot until a sentence is not inculcated accurately. The prevailing system of selecting a candidate for job is very similar to the parrot approach. Compatible candidates are being incited to revolt from extensive theoretical knowledge by promoting MCQs examination system. It is verily a poor method for job allocation. Numerous books have been introduced in the markets that cover the relevant portion essential for obtaining job. Furthermore, fluke approach plays significant role in this process particularly in NTS exams comprising of questions with no negative marking. Such type of horrible system produces corrupt and non serious employees due to lacking extensive theoretical knowledge. Because memorizing words do not help to gain good personality traits. Moreover, exams of MCQs cannot judge the actual knowledge, caliber and competency of an individual.

A student throughout his education career focuses on multiple choice questions rather reading books. This is one of the awards of our poor education system along with vulnerable job allocation criteria. However, theoretical knowledge is a key to enhance interpersonal skills and vision for perceiving all aspects of life in versatile manner. That is why; the interest of youth has been shed away for reading and writing books. They find short cut ways to achieve their desire ends. No emphasis is given on valuable struggle and striving for the life goals. Adversely, it leads to laziness and timidity for acquiring new approaches in life affairs.

Besides, in many cases very competent and intelligent students are dropped due to out of subject questions. In few of the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) exam it had been asked that on which mound Waris Shah wrote Heer Ranjha in Jandiala Sher Khan (Sheikhupura)? Pakistan and Australia played a cricket match in Abu Dhabi in 2012, Pakistan lost that match by how many runs? On Pak-China border which bank installed ATM machine? What is being judged by asking these questions? It is undoubtedly a hectic condition for an individual who is optimistic to get a reasonable job for nurturing his life sustenance. Even already appointed candidates with abundant experience can also be dropped easily through these outdated MCQs exams.

Fortunately, two exams such as Central Superior Services (CSS) and Provincial Management Services (PMS) are sustaining theoretical back for the appointment of valuable candidates to serve the nation. These exams promotes competency rather creating parrots due to more emphasis on subjective portion. Candidates are compelled by system to acquire extensive knowledge through consultation of bulk amount of books and theoretical material. Either, these two exams need immense hard work that is not easy for all degree holders. However, other PCS exams could be converted into subjective pattern containing long questions whereas the level and extension of these exams can be diminished comparing with the CSS and PMS.

The gist of the whole critical demonstration is; a country where a competency is not judged through adequate means, people adopt negative ways, violate the societal values, become self-centered and pessimistic rather enthusiasm to serve the nation in reaction to fulfill their sustenance. Moreover, the craze of reading books is nullified. In result, books are sold on footpaths and shoes are in glass cabins.

The writer is a M.Phil scholar and freelance columnist, can be reached at javed_amjad07@yahoo.com

