Bebo reveals who was a better girlfriend for Ranbir, Deepika or Katrina?

Known for her brutally honest and gutsy remarks in the film industry, Kareena Kapoor had absolutely no qualms when speaking out during an interview with Neha Dhupia.

The mother-to-be, who is in her last trimester, spoke on a number of topics. When asked who the better girlfriend was between Ranbir Kapoor’s exes – Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, without hesitation the Ki Ka actor replied, ‘None.’

The answer definitely left us baffled especially after Kareena’s comments during an episode of Koffee with Karan, where she stated that she is looking forward to Ranbir marrying Kat and even called Kat her sister-in-law (bhabhi) after they appeared together on a popular chat show.

It appears the actor who once seemed to share a close relationship with Katrina has changed her tune. Earlier on the same show, Kareena was asked who she believed was the better actor between Deepika and Katrina to which she didn’t opt for a diplomatic answer and replied that there’s no comparison between the two actors and Deepika is a clear winner.

She was also asked what her reaction would be if she found herself in the same lift as ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir, to which the Jab We Met diva replied with, “Oh God! Kill me!”.

Fans have been left guessing what led to Kareena’s unexpected reactions towards Katrina Kaif, considering their former friendship when the latter was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

Let’s see what these divas have to say about this.

