Humans will not survive another 1,000 years on Earth, says Stephen Hawking

Humans will not survive another 1,000 years on ‘fragile’ Earth, according to Professor Stephen Hawking, Mail Online reported.

The renowned theoretical physicist believes that life on Earth is at an ever-increasing risk of being wiped out by a disaster, such as a sudden nuclear war, a genetically engineered virus, or the rising threat of artificial intelligence.

He urged people to take more interest in space travel and said that we must continue to go into space for the future of humanity.

Professor Hawking while talking to a packed audience of scholars at the Oxford University Union said that ‘Perhaps one day we will be able to use gravitational waves to look back into the heart of the Big Bang.

‘Most recent advances in cosmology have been achieved from space where there are uninterrupted views of our Universe but we must also continue to go into space for the future of humanity.

‘I don’t think we will survive another 1,000 years without escaping our fragile planet.’

‘The fact that we humans who are ourselves mere collections of fundamental particles of nature have been able to come so close to understanding the laws that are governing us and our universe is a great achievement.’

He said: ‘I believe that life on Earth is at an ever-increasing risk of being wiped out by a disaster, such as a sudden nuclear war, a genetically engineered virus, or other dangers,’ he said.

‘I think the human race has no future if it doesn’t go to space.’

