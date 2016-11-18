Jacqueline becomes entertainer of the year

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez has entertained the audiences through the year by delivering back to back hits.

Her movies this year, ‘A Flying Jatt,’ ‘Dishoom’ and ‘Housefull 3’ have enthralled the audiences with their long theatrical run and have garnered huge commercial success by keeping the cash counters ringing.

After becoming huge hits at the theatres, her movies have gone on to woo the audiences with their TV premiers as well.

All three of her movies have successfully secured positions in the top five movies premiered on television making her one of the top contenders of the female entertainer this year.

Interestingly, Jacqueline is the only female actor to have three successful releases this year. The self made actress has made a mark for herself in Bollywood, making her one of the most commercially viable actress’s of B’town.

