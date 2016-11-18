Mallika Sherawat tear-gassed, beaten up in Paris apartment

PARIS: Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat and her French partner were teargassed and hit by three masked intruders outside his Paris flat in an apparent botched robbery, prosecutors confirmed on Thursday.

According to a report that first appeared in Le Parisien, Sherawat, who has been making inroads into international films, was attacked by three masked intruders who, ‘without saying a word, sprayed their victims with tear gas before punching them’.

She arrived at the apartment block on Friday, November 11 with an unidentified male friend. They immediately called the emergency services once the attackers fled.

Sherawat, who was with her friend Cyrille Auxenfans, then called the police. A criminal investigation has been launched.

Sherawat has previously spoken out against the number of attacks on women in her home country of India, including honour killings and gang rapes.

