Obama holds farewell meeting with Markel

BERLIN: United States outgoing President Barack Obama held farewell meeting with German Chancellor Angela Markel and said that US will continue cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) despite change in White House.



Obama said that he had informed Donald Trump, the newly elected president of US that there was a difference between election campaign and to run the government. While German Chancellor Angela Markel was of the view that they would continue cooperation with the US against ISIS.

