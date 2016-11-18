Pakistan Navy Ship to visit Aksaz Naval Base

ANKARA: Pakistan Navy Ship, PNS ALAMGIR (FFG 260) with an embarked Z9 EC Helicopter on board, will be visiting Aksaz Naval Base Marmaris harbour during 19 November to 01 December 2016. It will participate in joint Turkish Navy Exercise “Mavi Balina-16”.

The vessel is a multi-mission frigate and embarks a Z9EC helicopter. PNS ALAMGIR is the third ship named as ALAMGIR. It was commissioned on 31 August 2010 at Mayport Florida USA. PNS ALAMGIR is part of 25th Destroyer Squadron of Pakistan Navy.

Mavi Balina is evolving into a common forum for both Western and Eastern nations, to share, discuss and propose solutions for Collaborative Maritime Security which is one of the critical contemporary maritime challenges. PNS ALAMGIR’s participation in this exercise will further strengthen existing bilateral relations of Pakistan Navy with the Turkish Navy and other participating navies. Reciprocatory visits of high level defense delegations, exchange training programmes and visits of naval units is a regular feature of Turkey-Pakistan defense relations. To further boost defense ties, Pakistan Navy is planning to organize the fifth multinational exercise AMAN-17 in February 2017 where more than 30 navies including Turkish Navy are expected to participate.

Pakistan Navy is actively involved in maintaining peace and stability in the region – from Gulf of Aden to Gulf of Oman including North Arabian Sea. Pakistan Navy ships are vigorously operating and participating in all peace keeping missions. Pakistan Navy joined the Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) in 2003 and had commanded the Coalition Task Force-150 nine times. Due to Pakistan Navy’s proactive stance and operations, not a single terrorism related incident has occurred in its area of operation.

