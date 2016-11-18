Symbios.pk Presents Black Friday Grand Sale

Symbios.pk, one of Pakistan’s pioneers in the world of E-Commerce, is presenting The Grand Sale of Black Friday with spectacular discounts that Pakistan has never experienced before. Amazing discounts will be offered to the valued customers of Symbios.pk in the Black Friday Sale. At this grand shopping frenzy of Pakistan, all shopaholics and bargain seekers can fulfill their shopping desires which a tight budget does not allow all year round. Our most valued customers can shop, right from the comfort of their home and office. This tremendous sale will be held on 25th November 2016 starting at 12:01am and offers upto 90% discount on all major products.

Wide Assortment Of Products

Symbios.pk is offering discounts on a huge variety of categories including Electronics & Appliances, Men & Women Clothing, Footwear and Accessories, Kitchen and Household Products, Kids Items, Toys & Games, Sports and many fascinating items in not only affordable but extremely cheap rates with upto 90% flat discounts on all Black Friday specials.

Symbios.pk brings our honored customers the latest and most up to date fashion trends and other wonderful lifestyle options. Our valued customers and crazy shopaholics can avail unbeatable discounts on their favorite brands and products.

Tremendous Discount Deals

Symbios.pk has always tried to come up with marvelous deals for our valued customers, because customer satisfaction is our major priority. That is the reason, we keep on searching for better ways to initiate easy modes of payment and other conveniences to make online shopping an extraordinary experience for you.

There will be a section offering deals under Rs.999 starting from Rs.1 only, which will have Mobile Phones, Smart Watches, Mobile Accessories and many other eye catching products which you won’t be able to resist buying.

Stock Clearance/Limited Stock

We will also be offering Stock Clearing Section with discounts upto 90% for leftover/last piece offer where quantities will be limited.

The most fantastic part of this sale is the “Flash Sales”, which will have astonishing deals, 3 deals will be live for 10 minutes, 3 times a day!

Do not miss this wonderful chance to get one of your most desired products at unbeatable rates. We don’t want any of our customers to be dissatisfied, but the deals and offers are hot and so is the Black Friday sale. Be ready for 25th November to avail the most sizzling online shopping deals in Pakistan.

Easy Payment Methods

Deals will be viewable on 25th November from 12:01a.m. at http://www.symbios.pk/black-friday, where you can shop online from the comfort of your home and pay instantly and securely through easy modes of payment:

Your Easypaisa Mobile Account,

Your VISA/MasterCard, or,

By simply paying at any of the 75,000 Easypaisa shops across Pakistan.

Symbios.pk, is the ultimate platform where you can shop to take advantage of incredible, budget-friendly and peerless discounts at Pakistan’s biggest online shopping extravaganza!

