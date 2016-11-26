Mahira Khan won’t be part of Raees promotions

After the ban on Pakistani artists in India, it was Fawad Khan first who missed the promotions of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and now it seems like Mahira, too, will be missing in action for promotions of her upcoming film Raees.

DNA India reported that the Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh-starrer will only see King Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the promotions.

The two Raees co-stars will be going to nine cities for the release of their film’s trailer. The trailer will be screening in 3,500 screens in India. SRK will also reportedly interact with audiences in the selected cities via video conference.

“We wanted to reach out and engage with a pan-India audience, rather than confining it to just a single city. We are really excited to interact with thousands of people across cities, big and small, simultaneously by having a live chat with audiences in cinemas,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

Raees is Mahira Khan’s debut Bollywood film and will release on January 26th, 2017.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION