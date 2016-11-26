Priyanka Chopra on her Baywatch character

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who will be making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, is excited to play a negative role on screen.

“Oh, how I love being bad!! Victoria Leeds (her character) is a different kind of villain…she’s evil but she makes being bad look so good! I had so much fun playing the character,” she says.

Priyanka played an antagonist in Aitraaz (2004), however, she feels that the two characters are poles apart so she had to approach the character and prepare for it differently. “I just gave myself up to the character. I understood her and then began to enjoy each moment as she would,” she says, adding that she had a lot of fun shooting for the film with her co- stars. “I also had a great director in Seth (Gordon) and amazing co-stars like DJ (Dwayne Johnson), Zac (Efron), Alexandria (Daddario) and Kelly (Rohrbach), who helped me bring out all the evil,” she laughs.

The 34-year-old actor doesn’t think she has changed as an actor. “As an actor, I believe I have grown and evolved over the years. My choices of films are a reflection of that. I like to do different things, play difficult characters, pick unusual roles and interesting stories. That hasn’t changed and it never will,” she adds. Apart from Baywatch, Priyanka is also shooting for the second season of American TV series Quantico, which airs on Star World.

