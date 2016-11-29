New Zealand beat Pakistan in 2nd Test by 138 runs

New Zealand has beaten Pakistan in the 2nd Test at Hamilton and won the series 2-0. Pakistan was off to a brilliant start, but suddenly their batting line-up collapsed.

Pakistan needed 369 runs to win and level the series on the last day. They were 158-1 when they reached tea. With six overs remaining in the match, Pakistan was all out on 230 losing their last 8 wickets for just 49 runs.

It was quite evident from the batting approach of both Azhar Ali and Sami Aslam that Pakistan was going for a draw and wanted to somehow avoid a clean sweep. Azhar scored 58 off 161 while Sami scored 91 off 238.

It was Pakistan’s first Test series lost in more than 2 years and first series defeat against the Blackcaps in 31 years.

131 runs opening stand between Azhar Ali and Sami Aslam is the highest opening stand for Pakistan outside Asia.

New Zealand’s 138 runs victory over Pakistan is their biggest win against the men in green in terms of runs.

Pakistan has also lost its number 2 spot in Test rankings and slipped to number 4.

Azhar Ali was captaining Pakistan due to the absence of Misbah-ul-Haq who had to go back to Pakistan because of the death of his father in law.

Tim Southee was named MAN OF THE MATCH for his brilliant performance with the ball.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION