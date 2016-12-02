Ahsan Khan makes different and ideal roles in upcoming performance

*Gwadar Seaport would be a tremendous Int. city of showbiz and commercial activities

A young beautiful with magical eyes Pakistan film actor, Ahsan Khan completed feature film shooting of “Chupan Chupai” and now on the next track of Pakistani movie “Rehbara” in line.

A much passionate on his diverse future role exclusively talking to this scribe, after his visit to Gwadar Seaport ceremony who performed, while journey with colleagues commented over Gwadar that it would be a tremendous international city of showbiz and hub of commercial activities, if all goes properly regarding development and infrastructure Ahsan told.

Ahsan Khan while on explore to Gwadar from Karachi and way back, who performed well at the opportunity, expressed that the time is an asset and he don’t want to lose any occasion, while he struggle to the best to perform and the film script signing or drama of deferent aspects he told.

Ahsan told that the movie Rehbra directed by Amin Iqbal and Ayesha Omar working cast in a film. He was curious about his performances ahead and wanted to perform different roles in feature films and TV roles particularly.

Ahsan performed a well play of “Udaari”, an idea by Kashf foundation one of the historical play by Hum TV serial.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION