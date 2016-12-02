National projects full swing under CPEC objectives

KARACHI: Frontier Works Organization (FWO) is committed to make prosperous country and its best resources utilizations under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) objectives, which is now turned into reality for the world of opportunities in the region.

Director General FWO Major General Mohammed Afzal has emphasized on the significance of CPEC projects in Pakistan is vital for the regular operationalization of Gwadar Seaport, which is a key factor in the sustainable development of the Pakistan economy, so that efforts required to speed up projects and these opportunities would prove for socio-economic uplift of corners of Pakistan to develop the best infrastructure is top priority of CPEC he stressed.

He told that the pace of work is in progress on ongoing various projects of the country among 8 interchanges, rehabilitation of bridges with tree plantation to make better environment on 275 km 6 lane Karachi-Hyderabad motorway laid down under BOT.

FWO is working on planned different development projects of industrial, logistic infrastructures, the terminal of Port Qasim and motorways as well as railway project to Gwadar from Karachi to Kashgar a dedicated fright corridor along with ML-2 and Kashmir railway are vital for CPEC objectives.

He further told that the development of oil Jetty at Port Qasim and extending oil pipeline network to upcountry are key objectives which can reduce the pressure of heavy traffic on highways, while logistics issues would be resolved in future.

He told that they had signed various MoUs of country projects including 296 km 6 lane projects Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway with SINO HYDRO China, whereas Smart city and industrial zone on M-2 between FWO and M/s China Liaoning International Economic and Cooperation Ltd (CLIC) and other projects under pipeline he said.

This development would enhance further speedy connectivity via Karachi-Gwadar Seaport with Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asia and China, ultimately links with major trade routes to the world over accordingly.

Earlier, DG FWO Maj Gen Muhammad Afzal along officials reviewed the progress of ongoing work and visited Karachi-Thatta Dual Carriageway, Karachi-Hyderabad (M-9) Motorway and Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV Projects. He also directed to speedy work to fulfill in required scheduled time.

