Javed Miandad welcomes sending off proposal

MUMBAI: Former Pakistani captain Javed Miandad has welcome the (Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) proposal of giving power to the umpires to eject the players from a game for seriously disciplinary breaches.

The MCC’s World Cricket Committee met in Mumbai and has recommended the new code of the Laws of the game to include power to the umpires to remove a player from the field for (1) threatening an umpire (2) physically assaulting another player, umpire, official or spectator (3) any other act of violence on the field of play.

“It is a welcome decision and I support it”, Javed Miandad, the former Pakistan captain, speaking exclusively over his mobile, said.

Interestingly, Miandad himself was involved in one of the ugliest incidents of the game.

At Perth in November 1981, Australia’s Dennis Lillee and Pak skipper Javed Miandad were involved in an incident which not only tarnished their reputations, but also the gentlemanly image of Test cricket.

“It happened in the heat of the moment and I regretted for the incident”, Miandad added.

Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack noted it as “one of the most undignified incidents in Test history” as Miandad with bat came to hit Lillee on his head.

“After the incident I shook hands with Lillee and have met him number of times”, Miandad added.

“The game has become so rich and if any penalty is imposed on player for such act, he easily pays off the fine and gets away”.

“The MCC has done the right thing to propose new law and give authority to the umpires to remove the player from the match”.

If the proposal is approved, the law will come into effect from 1st October, 2017.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION