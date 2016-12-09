Baywatch’s trailer is out and fans have been left disappointed

The trailer for Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch is out. However, fans who had high hopes from it have been left disappointed.

Dwayne Johnson, also now known as “the sexiest man alive” posted the Baywatch exclusive video on his Facebook page, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Although the trailer is up to the mark, unfortunately, PeeCee only made it to a grand total of one shot throughout the 2 minutes 22-second trailer in which she is seen walking with a drink in her hand.

This brings us to question how long her role in the actual film will be. A major buzz which surrounded the release of Baywatch on our side of the globe is attributed to Priyanka acting alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. However, in light of the recent trailer the excitement may have toned down.

Fans have been left puzzled wondering whether the Quantico star was deliberately cut from the trailer.

With that being said, this does not in any way affect our anticipation for the release of the Baywatch film.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION